RED ELECTRICA C/ADR Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:RDEIY)

RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, January 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd.

RDEIY stock remained flat at $$10.05 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,348. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92. RED ELECTRICA C/ADR has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $11.56.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded RED ELECTRICA C/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA transmits electricity; operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system; and manages electricity transmission grid in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 43,800 kilometers; and has 86,654 MVA of transformer capacity.

