Request Price Reaches $0.0117 (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 12% higher against the dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Mercatox, Gate.io and CoinPlace. Request has a total market cap of $9.15 million and approximately $444,625.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Request

Request is a token. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,983,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,749,077 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . Request’s official website is request.network . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, CoinExchange, Mercatox, Bitbns, Koinex, KuCoin, WazirX, COSS, Ethfinex, DDEX, IDEX, Radar Relay, CoinPlace, Bancor Network, Gate.io, Kyber Network, Binance, Huobi Global and Coineal. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

