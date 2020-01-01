Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.82.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
RVLV traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $18.36. 1,172,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,008. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.13. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $48.36.
In other Revolve Group news, COO David Pujades sold 25,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $464,814.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,814. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the second quarter worth approximately $17,250,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the second quarter worth approximately $2,170,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Revolve Group by 423.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 41,290 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the second quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,725,000. 25.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Revolve Group
Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.
