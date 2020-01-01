Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.82.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

RVLV traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $18.36. 1,172,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,008. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.13. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $48.36.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolve Group news, COO David Pujades sold 25,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $464,814.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,814. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the second quarter worth approximately $17,250,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the second quarter worth approximately $2,170,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Revolve Group by 423.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 41,290 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the second quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,725,000. 25.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

