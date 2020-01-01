savedroid (SVD) Trading Up 24.6% This Week

savedroid (CURRENCY:SVD) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. savedroid has a market cap of $433,533.00 and $633.00 worth of savedroid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, savedroid has traded up 24.6% against the dollar. One savedroid token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Tidex, Cobinhood and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00039084 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.45 or 0.06009204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029766 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002157 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036364 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00001221 BTC.

savedroid Profile

SVD is a token. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. savedroid’s total supply is 6,997,578,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,688,339,238 tokens. The Reddit community for savedroid is /r/savedroid_ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . savedroid’s official message board is medium.com/@ico_8796 . savedroid’s official Twitter account is @savedroid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for savedroid is ico.savedroid.com

savedroid Token Trading

savedroid can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, Tidex, IDEX and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as savedroid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade savedroid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase savedroid using one of the exchanges listed above.

