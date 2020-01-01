Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. collects, processes and recycles metals by operating one of the largest metals recycling businesses in the United States. They also manufacture finished steel products at their technologically advanced steel mini-mill. “

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

SCHN has been the topic of several other reports. Macquarie set a $23.00 price target on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.50.

NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $21.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.74. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $18.68 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.47.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $547.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, CFO Richard Peach sold 24,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $526,607.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,923.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 9,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $206,632.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,872.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 25,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.