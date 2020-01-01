Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) Shares Gap Up to $2.37

Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.99, but opened at $2.37. Seadrill shares last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 3,093,994 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.51.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Seadrill by 7,978.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,915,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,843 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Seadrill by 232.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,284,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,822 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seadrill by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,927,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 524,757 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Seadrill by 230.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 1,717,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Seadrill by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 377,058 shares in the last quarter. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seadrill

Seadrill Ltd. is an offshore drilling contractor providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. Its primary business is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs, jack-up rigs, tender rigs for operations in shallow, mid, deep, and ultra deep-water areas, and in benign and harsh environments.

