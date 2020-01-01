Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) Shares Gap Up to $2.37

Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.99, but opened at $2.37. Seadrill shares last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 3,093,994 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.51.
Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
About Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL)
Seadrill Ltd. is an offshore drilling contractor providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. Its primary business is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs, jack-up rigs, tender rigs for operations in shallow, mid, deep, and ultra deep-water areas, and in benign and harsh environments.
