Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,480.00

Secure Trust Bank Plc (LON:STB) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,480.00 and traded as high as $1,600.00. Secure Trust Bank shares last traded at $1,600.00, with a volume of 402 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STB shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,403.50 ($18.46).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,482.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,397.39. The firm has a market cap of $295.64 million and a PE ratio of 9.90.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides retail banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Personal Lending, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides finance for commercial and residential real estate developments and investments, as well as for mixed development projects.

