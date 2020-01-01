Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) Given $2.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $2.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Sigma Labs an industry rank of 80 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Benchmark raised Sigma Labs to an “add” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ SGLB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.98. 52,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,087. Sigma Labs has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $2.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.91.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Sigma Labs had a negative net margin of 1,947.56% and a negative return on equity of 330.63%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter.

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs, Inc develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. It offers PrintRite3D quality assurance software apps primarily for 3D printing and additive manufacturing industries. The company's products are used in advanced manufacturing technologies to assure part quality in real time as the part is being made and enhance process control practices.

