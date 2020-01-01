Smart Employee Benefits (CVE:SEB) Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Smart Employee Benefits Inc (CVE:SEB) were up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, approximately 35,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 61,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,180.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 million and a P/E ratio of -2.39.

About Smart Employee Benefits (CVE:SEB)

Smart Employee Benefits Inc, a technology company, provides professional services and software-enabled services in the areas of healthcare transaction processing and software solutions for corporate and government clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Benefits and Technology segments.

