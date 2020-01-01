SmileyCoin (SMLY) Hits One Day Volume of $27,193.00

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. SmileyCoin has a market capitalization of $177,659.00 and approximately $27,193.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SmileyCoin has traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar. One SmileyCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 78.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000193 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SmileyCoin Profile

SmileyCoin (CRYPTO:SMLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2014. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,171,540,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,638,453,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews . SmileyCoin’s official website is tutor-web.info

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

SmileyCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmileyCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmileyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

