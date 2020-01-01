Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $560.39 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) will post sales of $560.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Snap’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $568.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $554.62 million. Snap posted sales of $389.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Snap.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.14. Snap had a negative net margin of 63.75% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. The firm had revenue of $446.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SNAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Snap from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.09.

Shares of Snap stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,046,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,068,070. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.28. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25. Snap has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $18.36.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 8,097 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $112,467.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,562,002 shares in the company, valued at $21,696,207.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 31,513 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $474,270.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,400,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,124,575.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,604,180 shares of company stock valued at $37,861,019 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Snap by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,121,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,520,000 after acquiring an additional 23,480 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 199.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 23,976 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Snap by 16.8% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 21,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Snap by 41.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,044,000 after acquiring an additional 246,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.78% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

