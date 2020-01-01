SolarCoin Price Tops $0.0152 on Major Exchanges (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. In the last week, SolarCoin has traded up 4% against the dollar. SolarCoin has a total market capitalization of $853,667.00 and approximately $158.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SolarCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0152 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular exchanges including Lykke Exchange, Bittrex, Livecoin and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00581562 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011279 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011115 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 189% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000228 BTC.

About SolarCoin

SolarCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,892,436 coins and its circulating supply is 56,033,790 coins. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org . SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange, Lykke Exchange and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

