Spark Infrastructure Group (ASX:SKI) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.24

Spark Infrastructure Group (ASX:SKI)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.24 and traded as low as $2.08. Spark Infrastructure Group shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 1,911,661 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.78, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of A$2.24.

In other news, insider Miles George acquired 100,000 shares of Spark Infrastructure Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.16 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$215,500.00 ($152,836.88).

Spark Infrastructure Group is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the regulated utility infrastructure markets across the globe. Spark Infrastructure Group is based in Sydney, Australia.

