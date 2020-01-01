Sphere (SPHR) Price Hits $0.0714 on Exchanges

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Sphere coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0714 or 0.00000994 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. In the last week, Sphere has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. Sphere has a market cap of $891,843.00 and $593.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sphere alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00058583 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00086002 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000899 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00072216 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,207.13 or 1.00210200 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About Sphere

Sphere is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR . The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sphere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sphere and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.