STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.49

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.49 and traded as high as $35.41. STAAR Surgical shares last traded at $35.17, with a volume of 414,563 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STAA shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STAAR Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 5.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 125.61 and a beta of 2.38.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $39.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 47,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $1,763,577.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,077.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah J. Andrews sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $144,511.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,101 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,262.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,130 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,848 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

