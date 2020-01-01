Steem 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $227,083.00 (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001731 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb, Poloniex, Binance and Bittrex. During the last week, Steem has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. Steem has a total market capitalization of $44.40 million and approximately $227,083.00 worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,215.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $206.22 or 0.02857838 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00569723 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006389 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00019889 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000500 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000375 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 372,495,115 coins and its circulating supply is 355,521,021 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Steem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, OpenLedger DEX, Binance, HitBTC, Bittrex, Poloniex, Bithumb, RuDEX, GOPAX and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

