Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.38

Stereotaxis Inc (OTCMKTS:STXS) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.38 and traded as high as $5.31. Stereotaxis shares last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 247,848 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Summit Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 20.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems and instruments for the treatment of abnormal heart rhythms in the United States and internationally. Its products include Niobe ES robotic system that enables physicians to complete interventional procedures by providing image guided delivery of catheters and guide wires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system, which offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures.

