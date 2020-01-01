Stratis (STRAT) Price Hits $0.31 on Top Exchanges

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00004318 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Bittylicious. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 11% lower against the dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $31.04 million and $1.02 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004417 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00001235 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008941 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00052314 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,624,973 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, Bittylicious, Upbit, Poloniex, Bithumb, Livecoin, Crex24, Binance, SouthXchange, Trade By Trade, Coinrail, Cryptomate, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.