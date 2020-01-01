SunContract (SNC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $229,355.00

SunContract (CURRENCY:SNC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. SunContract has a total market cap of $2.14 million and $229,355.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SunContract token can currently be purchased for $0.0174 or 0.00000240 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, OKEx, Kucoin and YoBit. During the last seven days, SunContract has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00191199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.54 or 0.01374034 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025545 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00124161 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SunContract

SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 tokens. The official website for SunContract is suncontract.org . The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

SunContract Token Trading

SunContract can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, YoBit, HitBTC, Kucoin and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SunContract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SunContract should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SunContract using one of the exchanges listed above.

