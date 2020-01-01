Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $23.90

Surface Transforms plc (LON:SCE)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.90 and traded as high as $24.20. Surface Transforms shares last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 9,049 shares traded.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Surface Transforms in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 23.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 21.58. The stock has a market cap of $31.98 million and a P/E ratio of -14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 5.93.

In other news, insider Michael Cunningham bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($34,201.53).

Surface Transforms Company Profile (LON:SCE)

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; the United States; and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake kits and brake disc assemblies for automotive OEMs.

