S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will report earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.18). S&W Seed reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 114.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.27). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 million. S&W Seed had a positive return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 14.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&W Seed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on S&W Seed from $4.80 to $4.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

SANW traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $2.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,468. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $69.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.37. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in S&W Seed stock. Fairpointe Capital LLC boosted its holdings in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC owned about 1.22% of S&W Seed worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

