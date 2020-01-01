T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Trading 7.3% Higher

T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO)’s stock price traded up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.17, 655,899 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,053,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Leerink Swann set a $5.00 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T2 Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.14.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.73. The stock has a market cap of $50.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.04.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 851.71% and a negative return on equity of 1,263.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that T2 Biosystems Inc will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in T2 Biosystems by 1,217.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 20,699 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its position in T2 Biosystems by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 17,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

About T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.