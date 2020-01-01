Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) Shares Up 6.8%

Technical Communications Co. (NASDAQ:TCCO)’s share price shot up 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.38 and last traded at $5.05, 203,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 10% from the average session volume of 184,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.73.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Technical Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $8.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.97.

Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter. Technical Communications had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 8.98%.

Technical Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCCO)

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company primarily provides voice, data, and fax, and voice networks. Its products include government systems, such as DSD 72A-SP military bulk encryptor, CSD 3324 SE telephone/fax encryptor, and the DSP 9000 radio encryption system, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special operations land mobile radio applications and for military applications.

