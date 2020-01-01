Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $396.44.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Svb Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $415.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.01, for a total value of $63,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 936 shares in the company, valued at $295,785.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.42, for a total value of $2,455,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,958,061.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,681 shares of company stock worth $18,439,181. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 97.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 347.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 170 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFX traded up $5.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $376.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $244.77 and a twelve month high of $376.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $358.68 and a 200 day moving average of $345.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $648.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.20 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.74%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

