Tempus Resources (ASX:TMR) Trading Down 6.7%

Tempus Resources Limited (ASX:TMR) shares fell 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$0.21 ($0.15) and last traded at A$0.21 ($0.15), 154,489 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.23 ($0.16).

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.18.

About Tempus Resources (ASX:TMR)

Tempus Resources Limited focuses on exploring and developing copper and other mineral properties in Australia. It owns a 90% interest in the Montejinni Copper Project that comprise a granted exploration license covering an area of approximately 765.1 square kilometers located near Top Springs in the Northern Territory; and Claypan Dam Project situated in the Gawler Craton of South Australia.

