Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tennant Company is a world leader in designing, manufacturing and marketing solutions that empower customers to achieve quality cleaning performance, significantly reduce their environmental impact and help create a cleaner, safer, healthier world. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces. Tennant’s global field service network is the most extensive in the industry. Tennant has manufacturing operations in Minneapolis, MN; Holland, MI; Louisville, KY; Chicago, IL; Uden, The Netherlands; São Paulo, Brazil; and Shanghai, China; and sells products directly in 15 countries and through distributors in more than 80 countries. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TNC. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Tennant in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tennant in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of TNC traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.92. The stock had a trading volume of 69,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,454. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $50.12 and a fifty-two week high of $80.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.18. Tennant had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tennant will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tennant news, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 3,800 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,965 shares in the company, valued at $11,127,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Alan Sonnenberg sold 4,281 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $336,015.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,315.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,748 shares of company stock valued at $3,320,295. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tennant in the third quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tennant by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,954,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,615,000 after acquiring an additional 24,277 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Tennant by 15.3% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 21,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tennant in the third quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tennant in the second quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

