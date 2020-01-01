Terex (NYSE:TEX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.02

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.02 and traded as high as $30.19. Terex shares last traded at $29.78, with a volume of 446,841 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price objective on Terex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cfra downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets set a $25.00 price objective on Terex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Terex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average of $28.02.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 29.17%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Terex’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

In other Terex news, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 4,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $148,713.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,114.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin A. Barr sold 9,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $260,147.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,132.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,222 shares of company stock valued at $32,492 and have sold 50,051 shares valued at $1,428,301. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Terex by 21,369.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,134 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 22.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,024,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,760 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 311.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,180,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,074,000 after acquiring an additional 893,799 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 23.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,506,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,101,000 after acquiring an additional 481,032 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 103.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 538,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,912,000 after acquiring an additional 273,431 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Company Profile (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

