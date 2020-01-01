Terry Considine Sells 37,325 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Stock

Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) CEO Terry Considine sold 37,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,911,786.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,386,622.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Terry Considine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 27th, Terry Considine sold 30,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $1,535,100.00.

NYSE AIV traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.50. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.83.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.73 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 37.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $53.00 price objective on Apartment Investment and Management and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. TheStreet cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Investment and Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,412,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,759,000 after purchasing an additional 39,864 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,439,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,450,000 after purchasing an additional 406,949 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 191.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,852,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,071 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,815,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,014,000 after purchasing an additional 547,576 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,707,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,597,000 after purchasing an additional 189,955 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

