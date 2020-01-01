Tether (USDT) Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. During the last seven days, Tether has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Tether has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion and $21.35 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00013879 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exmo, Kucoin, BTC-Alpha and QBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00189883 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.02 or 0.01358987 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025118 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00123557 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether was first traded on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 4,207,771,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,108,044,456 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether is tether.to

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Upbit, Poloniex, Bit-Z, Kryptono, ZB.COM, OOOBTC, Trade By Trade, BtcTurk, LBank, HitBTC, BigONE, OKEx, Cobinhood, EXX, Sistemkoin, ABCC, CoinTiger, C2CX, BitMart, Binance, Kraken, TDAX, Bittrex, Bitfinex, Huobi, Bibox, MBAex, BitForex, Coinut, IDCM, B2BX, Instant Bitex, FCoin, BTC-Alpha, CoinBene, Exmo, Gate.io, DragonEX, UEX, TOPBTC, Iquant, IDAX, Kucoin, ChaoEX, QBTC, DigiFinex and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.