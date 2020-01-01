Thar Token Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges (THAR)

Thar Token (CURRENCY:THAR) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. During the last seven days, Thar Token has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. One Thar Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001659 BTC on major exchanges including Instant Bitex and Mercatox. Thar Token has a market capitalization of $84,120.00 and $345.00 worth of Thar Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Thar Token alerts:

999 (999) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00039161 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003929 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000703 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000169 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Thar Token Profile

Thar Token (THAR) is a token. Thar Token’s total supply is 900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,000 tokens. Thar Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Thar Token is thartoken.com . Thar Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thartoken

Buying and Selling Thar Token

Thar Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thar Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thar Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thar Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thar Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thar Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.