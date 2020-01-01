The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on WU. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America set a $21.00 price target on shares of The Western Union and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 price target on shares of The Western Union and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup set a $20.50 price target on shares of The Western Union and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

WU remained flat at $$26.78 during trading on Friday. 3,269,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,203,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The Western Union had a net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 475.84%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Western Union will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

In other news, Director Michael Miles sold 9,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,416,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $58,543.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,047 shares in the company, valued at $497,194.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,402 shares of company stock worth $1,314,093 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in The Western Union by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 400,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after acquiring an additional 85,100 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in The Western Union by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,733,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,506,000 after acquiring an additional 248,390 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in The Western Union by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 17,772 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in The Western Union by 1,761.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,086,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Western Union by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 248,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 82,866 shares during the last quarter.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

