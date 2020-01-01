Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Receives $23.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TITN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,030,000 after purchasing an additional 12,897 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 825,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,833,000 after acquiring an additional 91,802 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,611,000 after acquiring an additional 9,254 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,449,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TITN stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,792. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.79. The company has a market capitalization of $326.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 2.30. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $360.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.65 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

