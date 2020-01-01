TokenPay Price Reaches $0.0803 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $45,103.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0803 or 0.00001109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, Cryptopia, Sistemkoin and BiteBTC. In the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00061538 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00085196 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00001147 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00069008 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,254.85 or 1.00002141 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000347 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,766,349 coins and its circulating supply is 16,576,114 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, TOPBTC, Liquid, BiteBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

