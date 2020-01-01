TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Receives $82.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRU shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on TransUnion from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:TRU traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.61. 865,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,485. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $53.93 and a twelve month high of $87.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.01.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.37 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright sold 54,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $4,649,676.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,999,833.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,662 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $1,134,219.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,539,035.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,977 shares of company stock valued at $20,554,404 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in TransUnion by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,168,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,911,000 after buying an additional 184,168 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in TransUnion by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 140,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $750,000. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

