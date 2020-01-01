Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.92

Trilogy International Partners Inc (TSE:TRL)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and traded as high as $1.99. Trilogy International Partners shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 707 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Trilogy International Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Trilogy International Partners from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $106.74 million and a PE ratio of -5.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.33.

Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$213.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$237.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Trilogy International Partners Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communication services in Bolivia and New Zealand. The company's communications services include local, international long distance, and roaming services for customers and international visitors roaming on their networks.

