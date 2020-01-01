Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $182.50 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) will announce $182.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Trivago’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $177.49 million and the highest estimate coming in at $194.99 million. Trivago posted sales of $166.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Trivago will report full-year sales of $943.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $934.04 million to $972.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $998.67 million, with estimates ranging from $944.39 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Trivago.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.02). Trivago had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $250.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRVG shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Trivago from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

TRVG traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $2.62. The stock had a trading volume of 341,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,628. Trivago has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $6.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.79. The company has a market cap of $921.87 million, a P/E ratio of -37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.58.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Trivago by 265.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Trivago by 4.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,756,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,606,000 after acquiring an additional 128,057 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Trivago by 23.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 288,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 54,967 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Trivago during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Trivago during the third quarter worth about $85,000. 11.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

