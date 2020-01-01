Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.50.

TRVG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Trivago from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th.

Get Trivago alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TRVG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,900. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.87 million, a P/E ratio of -37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. Trivago has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $6.43.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $250.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.04 million. Trivago had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 2.94%. Trivago’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Trivago will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRVG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Trivago by 265.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trivago in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trivago in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Trivago during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Trivago by 8.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the period. 11.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.