TRON (TRX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $887.27 Million

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 31st. TRON has a total market capitalization of $887.27 million and $1.06 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TRON has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, OKEx, Cryptopia and Rfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00191483 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.18 or 0.01360777 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000627 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024868 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00120838 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000074 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. The official website for TRON is tron.network . TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation . The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ovis, OpenLedger DEX, Braziliex, CoinTiger, LBank, Livecoin, Neraex, DragonEX, Koinex, Rfinex, BTC-Alpha, IDCM, OEX, Gate.io, ChaoEX, Cobinhood, BitFlip, CoinEx, Stocks.Exchange, Liqui, Cryptomate, Hotbit, Cryptopia, Huobi, Indodax, BitForex, Kryptono, Kucoin, LiteBit.eu, Sistemkoin, RightBTC, Bit-Z, CoinEgg, Fatbtc, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bibox, Tokenomy, WazirX, OTCBTC, LATOKEN, Exmo, Coinnest, Allcoin, Zebpay, Coinrail, Bittrex, DDEX, Bithumb, OKEx, YoBit, CoinBene, Coindeal, HitBTC, Upbit, Binance, IDAX, Liquid, Trade Satoshi, Tidex, CoinExchange, CoinFalcon, Bitfinex, Exrates, Mercatox, DigiFinex and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

