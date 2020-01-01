TRONCLASSIC (TRXC) Trading Down 94.3% Over Last 7 Days

TRONCLASSIC (CURRENCY:TRXC) traded 63.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One TRONCLASSIC token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Token Store. TRONCLASSIC has a market capitalization of $34,000.00 and $37.00 worth of TRONCLASSIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TRONCLASSIC has traded 94.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013842 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00191379 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.11 or 0.01373511 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024858 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00120975 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TRONCLASSIC

TRONCLASSIC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,107,478,370 tokens. TRONCLASSIC’s official Twitter account is @TronClassic . TRONCLASSIC’s official website is www.tronclassic.xyz

TRONCLASSIC Token Trading

TRONCLASSIC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRONCLASSIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRONCLASSIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRONCLASSIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

