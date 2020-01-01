TurtleNetwork Price Hits $0.0044 on Major Exchanges (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 1st. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleNetwork has a total market capitalization of $385,090.00 and approximately $1,823.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded up 187.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00022432 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023809 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000807 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00001254 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Coin Profile

TurtleNetwork is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

