TV Asahi (OTCMKTS:THDDY) Trading Down 0.8%

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation (OTCMKTS:THDDY)’s stock price fell 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.29 and last traded at $18.29, 118 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 79% from the average session volume of 556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.43.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on THDDY. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TV Asahi in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of TV Asahi from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

About TV Asahi (OTCMKTS:THDDY)

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in TV broadcasting business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through TV Broadcasting Business, Music Publication Business, and Other Businesses segments. Its TV broadcasting business comprises time sales, spot sales, special programming, and special sports program activities; and other businesses include Internet-related businesses, such as content sales for subscription video-on demand services, TV shopping services, and the brisk special events, as well as invests in motion pictures.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for TV Asahi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TV Asahi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.