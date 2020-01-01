U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. is the largest publicly-traded, pure-play operator of outpatient physical and occupational therapy clinics. The clinics provide pre- and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, rehabilitation of injured workers and preventative care. USPh also manages several physical therapy facilities for third parties, including physician groups. Each of USPh’s clinics are directed by a licensed physical therapist that drive patient volume via local physicians, former patients and other referral sources. Marketing representatives are used to further augment sales. Historically, USPh has grown its business through de novo development; approximately two-thirds of USPh clinics were originally start-ups. Strategic acquisitions, which accelerate the Company’s growth, are structured like the de novo partnerships, with significant ownership retained by founders. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on USPH. Barrington Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.20.

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $114.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.05. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $99.01 and a 1-year high of $148.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.50.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. The company had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.28 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $46,800.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.00 per share, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,476 shares of company stock worth $515,700 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of USPH. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 74.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

