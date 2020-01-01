UEX (TSE:UEX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.12

UEX Co. (TSE:UEX)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and traded as high as $0.14. UEX shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 421,300 shares changing hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research started coverage on shares of UEX in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. They issued a “top pick” rating and a C$0.45 target price for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $51.24 million and a P/E ratio of -6.30.

UEX (TSE:UEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.03 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UEX Co. will post -0.0208696 EPS for the current year.

UEX Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium and cobalt properties in Canada. The company holds mineral property interests in the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan. It primarily focuses on the Christie Lake project, the Horseshoe-Raven project, the Shea Creek project, and the West Bear project.

