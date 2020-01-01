UK Mortgages (LON:UKML) Shares Down 14.1%

UK Mortgages Ltd (LON:UKML) shares were down 14.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 69.90 ($0.92) and last traded at GBX 69 ($0.91), approximately 20,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 196,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80.36 ($1.06).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 69.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 70.70.

In related news, insider Helen F. Green acquired 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of £7,425 ($9,767.17).

UK Mortgages Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide Shareholders with access to stable income returns through the application of relatively conservative levels of leverage to portfolios of the United Kingdom mortgages. The Company invests in a portfolio of the United Kingdom residential mortgages.

