UNITE Group (LON:UTG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,092.40

UNITE Group plc (LON:UTG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,092.40 and traded as high as $1,270.00. UNITE Group shares last traded at $1,260.00, with a volume of 138,221 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.13) target price on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,066.67 ($14.03).

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,216.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,092.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.91.

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in circa 130 properties across 22 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

