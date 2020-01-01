United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Up 5.2%

United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) shares were up 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.80 and last traded at $8.76, approximately 1,046,800 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,300,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNFI shares. ValuEngine raised United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on United Natural Foods from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on United Natural Foods from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $448.95 million, a PE ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.84.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Natural Foods Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Roy bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,154 shares in the company, valued at $368,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James L. Muehlbauer bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $207,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 247.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,383,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,383,000 after buying an additional 1,697,419 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 162.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 766,843 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 4,283.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 574,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 561,112 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,756,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 10.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,548,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,774,000 after purchasing an additional 509,989 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

