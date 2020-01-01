Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Stock Price Up 5%

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) shares rose 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.76 and last traded at $7.71, approximately 187,628 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 280% from the average daily volume of 49,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.34.

UTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. B. Riley began coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

The company has a market cap of $188.12 million, a PE ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 23.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 40.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

