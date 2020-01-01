Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Unum Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the highest is $1.40. Unum Group posted earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full-year earnings of $5.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.31 to $5.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Unum Group’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share.

UNM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Unum Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Unum Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DOWLING & PARTN restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.20.

NYSE:UNM traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $29.16. 1,318,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,217,644. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.61. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $24.71 and a 12 month high of $38.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,457,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,325,000 after purchasing an additional 120,751 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 381,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,324,000 after purchasing an additional 24,777 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 86.8% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 269,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 125,172 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 852,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,346,000 after purchasing an additional 74,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

