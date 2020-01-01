Upfiring Market Capitalization Hits $304,932.00 (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Upfiring has a total market capitalization of $304,932.00 and approximately $63.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Upfiring token can currently be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges including COSS, IDEX, Cryptopia and RightBTC. Over the last week, Upfiring has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Upfiring Token Profile

Upfiring launched on October 2nd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Upfiring

Upfiring can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, IDEX, RightBTC and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Upfiring using one of the exchanges listed above.

