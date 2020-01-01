Urban Exposure (LON:UEX) Trading 3.7% Higher

Urban Exposure PLC (LON:UEX)’s share price traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 71.80 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 70 ($0.92), 100,301 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.50 ($0.89).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Exposure in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Exposure in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 29.36, a current ratio of 29.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $110.95 million and a P/E ratio of -43.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 66.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 60.50.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Exposure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Exposure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.